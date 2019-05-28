Friday is the last day of Israeli restaurant Sababa’s (3311 Connecticut Ave. NW) month-long hummus festival. Dishes are presented in seven-ounce portions plus toppings, served with two pieces of freshly baked, house-made rye pita. On Friday, the special is hummus with fried green tomatoes.

Mintwood Place (1813 Columbia Rd. NW) concludes on Friday its special incredible edible French-influenced egg dishes, celebrating May as National Egg Month. Dishes are priced from $8 to $19. The restaurant has added a three-course, family-style meal priced at $160, with a rotating list of five nibbles and starters, three entrées, two sides and five seasonal desserts to share.

Recently opened Zeppelin (1544 Ninth St. NW) offers Edo-style (fast food) sushi, yakitori and other Japanese dishes hand-selected by chef/partner Minoru Ogawa from the Toyosu Market in Tokyo and imported directly to the restaurant. Thirty varieties of wild fish and shellfish will be paired with premium sake and craft cocktails.

Buena Vida Clarendon (2900 Wilson Blvd., Suite 103, Arlington), sister restaurant of the Buena Vida in Silver Spring, is open for weekend brunch and daily dinner, serving classic and contemporary Mexican dishes.

Classes at Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill (1054 31st St. NW) continue with “Professional Tacos the Easy Way” on June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Chef Darren Hendry will demonstrate how to make tortillas and prepare different taco toppings. Tickets are priced at $65 per person.

Taberna del Alabardero (1776 I St. NW) is offering a paella buffet every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., priced at $35 per person. Included are tapas, unlimited paella, and sangria, beer or iced tea for two hours at the table.

In preparation for his second Paella Valenciana de Succa International Competition in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 15, Chef Danny Lledó of Slate Wine Bar + Bistro (2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW) will feature five of his signature Spanish dishes exclusively on Wednesdays with recommended wine pairings for four consecutive weeks, beginning June 12. Orders must be placed in advance when making reservations. Wine pairings are suggested with the featured paella and Slate’s Wine Wednesday special of half-priced wine bottles.

On Sundays through Sept. 1, Acoustic Summer Sunsets at City Tap House Penn Quarter (901 Ninth St. NW) invite guests to listen to the music of local acoustic artists while enjoying $5 glasses of rosé and select flatbread specials on the outdoor patio from 6 to 9 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market St., Reston) is offering through Aug. 15 a three-course, prix fixe meal for $49, featuring classic and warm weather dishes.

Union Street Public House’s Whiskey Bar (121 S. Union St., Alexandria) will host whiskey nights with specials and tastings on Wednesdays in June and July. Events begin at 7 p.m. Whiskey tastings in June feature George Dickel No. 8 sour mash (June 5), Jim Beam (June 12), Monkey Shoulder (June 19) and Old Grand-Dad 114 (June 26).

Cane (403 H St. NE) is a new Caribbean restaurant in the H Street corridor. It is owned by brother and sister Peter and Jeanine Prime, natives of Trinidad, where African, Indian, Spanish, French and East Asian food and culture mingle. The restaurant offers a modern take on the island’s most popular street foods.

Wardman Wines (625 Monroe St. NE, Suite A7), a wine store and community tasting bar, is launching its first subscription wine club, Wardman Circle, featuring a selection of three unique and unexpected wines. The $75, three-month subscription includes tasting notes, food-pairing suggestions and recipes, information about how the wine was made and a monthly pick-up party at which members will have the opportunity to taste additional wines. The monthly subscription box will include a mix of $18-$30 bottles for everyday and special occasions. Monthly tastings featuring wines not included in the sampler box take place on the second Wednesday of every month, free to members and $10 for non-members.

Best Buns Bread Company (4010 Campbell Ave., Arlington) has opened a Best Buns Bakery & Cafe in the Tysons Corner area (8051 Leesburg Pike, Vienna), offering artisan breads, pastries and sweets, sandwiches, salads and soups.

The Salt Line (79 Potomac Ave. SE) has partnered with DC Brau (3178 Bladensburg Rd, NE, Suite B) to create an Oyster Ale. Beginning Tuesday, a portion of each drink sold will benefit the Oyster Recovery Partnership in anticipation of World Oceans Day, celebrated on June 8.

Cafe Deluxe (3228 Wisconsin Ave. NW; 2201 M St. NW; 1800 International Dr., McLean; 4910 Elm St., Bethesda) features “everything on the menu” for Happy Hour, including cocktails, beer, wine and bites for $4, $6 or $8. On Mondays, select wine bottles are available for $19, and on Wednesdays, the restaurant’s hamburgers are available for $8.

