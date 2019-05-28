The president’s son attacked former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore on Tuesday as the worst candidate imaginable and warned him against running for statewide office again.

Donald Trump Jr. was responding to Mr. Moore’s claim, made on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, that Alabama’s Republican politicians don’t want him to run in 2020 for the seat held by Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

Mr. Moore said that “if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” prompting guffaws from the president’s son.

“You mean like last time?” Mr. Trump wrote, referring to Mr. Moore’s December 2017 loss in one of the nation’s most conservative states.

“You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA,” he continued, before explicitly telling Mr. Moore that he should pack it in with electoral politics.

“Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge,” Mr. Trump concluded.

By defeating Mr. Moore in a race that included revelations of underage sexual misconduct by the former justice, Mr. Jones served out the rest of the term of former Sen. Jeff Sessions, a Republican who resigned the seat to become President Trump’s attorney general. He has since resigned the post.

That Senate term ends in 2020, and election handicappers see ruby-red Alabama as likely to flip Republican, with Mr. Trump at the head of the ticket, barring something unforeseen.

