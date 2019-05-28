Donald Trump Jr. had some fun at the expense of Rep. Eric Swalwell Tuesday morning after the 2020 hopeful admitted he’s “another white guy” running for president.

Mr. Swalwell on Monday tweeted a video of himself speaking to Vice News’ Liz Landers about what sets him apart from the two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In the video, which aired earlier this month on HBO’s “Vice News Tonight,” Ms. Landers asked the California congressman, “Why should another white guy be president?”

“Well,” Mr. Swalwell replied, “a white guy who doesn’t see other identities or understand other experiences should not be president. I do.

“And where there would be gaps in my knowledge or experience, I will pass the mic to people who do have that experience,” he added. “I’ve also pledged that I would ask a woman to serve as vice president.”

In a tweet accompanying the video, Mr. Swalwell wrote: “I may be ‘another white guy,’ but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic.”

Mr. Swalwell’s tweet has been heavily ratioed since it was posted late Monday afternoon, fetching only 650 retweets and a whopping 5,000 replies, with many users calling his comments cringeworthy.

Mr. Trump, the president’s eldest son, added to the pile-on with his own tweet, writing, “Hard to believe that this isn’t a parody account.”

Mr. Swalwell did not respond to the backlash.

