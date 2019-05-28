Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday criticized the holdup of a disaster relief package while on the presidential campaign trail in Iowa.

“We passed a relief (bill), and one man held up the entire process, because he didn’t like the politics,” the Massachusetts Democrat said, according to The Hawk Eye.

Ms. Warren made an appearance at the Port of Burlington amid the backdrop of recent flooding that has hit the state, saying climate change has played a role.

On Friday, Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican, had held up quick passage of a long-stalled $19 billion disaster relief package the Senate had passed a day earlier, objecting to holding the vote after many members had already departed for the Memorial Day recess.

President Trump had indicated that he supported the bill, though it didn’t include $4.5 billion he had asked for to address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It also includes $600 million in nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico, which was hit hard by hurricanes in 2017. Mr. Trump has expressed concerns about the level of disaster relief that has been allocated for the island and has criticized Puerto Rico’s leaders for how they’ve managed their money.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, had warned Democratic presidential candidates of voting against an earlier version of the bill, saying they could have to explain their votes to Iowans while on the trail.

