Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, endorsed Marie Newman in her bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, saying she would be a champion for abortion rights.

Ms. Newman has also received the backing of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who also is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“It’s never been more clear: Republicans are determined to end Roe vs. Wade,” Mr. Inslee tweeted. “We need a new national law to codify Roe and protect if from [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh and the Supreme Court.”

“That’s why I’m endorsing Marie Newman for Congress,” he said. “@Marie4Congress will protect a woman’s right to chose and equality for all Americans.”

Ms. Newman fell about 2,000 votes shy of defeating Mr. Lipinski in the 2018 primary after receiving the backing of outside groups that say the incumbent’s pro-life views are out of touch.

Mr. Lipinski is one of the few remaining pro-life Democrats on Capitol Hill.

