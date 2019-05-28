Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Tuesday announced an education plan that promised higher wages for teachers and the defeat of the National Rifle Association to make schools safer.

Mr. Biden announced the plan at a forum hosted by the American Federation of Teachers in Houston, as he continued to pursue union support in his run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He vowed to be a strong ally of teachers if he returns to the White House.

“As my wife Jill says, an educator’s profession isn’t just what they do, it is who they are,” she said.

Mr. Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, teaches at a community college.

“They answer a call to service. They help our children learn and grow into successful adults. For so many young people, knowing they have a teacher believing in and fighting for them can make all the difference,” he said. “It’s past time we treat and compensate our educators as the professionals they are, and that we make a commitment that no child’s future will be determined by zip code, parents’ income, race, or disability.”

The proposals included increased government spending on teachers, school counselors, school services and programs to provide outreach to families in poor communities.

The plan outlined by the Biden campaign did not include how to pay for it.

In order to improve safety on school campuses, the plan proposed the “defeat of the National Rifle Association,” including passing a ban of military-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.

The campaign said Mr. Biden knows that arming teachers is not the solution to school shootings.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.