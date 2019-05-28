Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden is planning a fundraising swing through the San Francisco Bay Area, CNBC reported.

Mr. Biden’s supporters are looking to organize several fundraisers starting in late June and carrying through the rest of the year, and the tour is expected to hit various locations in the region, including San Francisco and Silicon Valley, according to the report.

Backers who are reportedly expected to be involved include several people involved with bundling money for President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, including Steve Westly, the founder of a tech investment firm, and Denise Bauer, former U.S. ambassador to Belgium under Mr. Obama.

The 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are walking a fine line on courting financial support from Bay Area and Silicon Valley interests, even as some say it’s time to seriously look at breaking up tech giants like Facebook.

The former vice president, who has been leading public polls on the 2020 Democratic presidential field, has been off the public campaign trail recently. But he is scheduled to be in Texas on Tuesday for a town hall hosted by the America Federation of Teachers.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.