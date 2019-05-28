Rebellious GOP Rep. Justin Amash launched a new series of attacks Tuesday against Attorney General William P. Barr, accusing him of intentionally misconstruing special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Mr. Amash, who became the first Republican in Congress to publicly back impeachment, says Mr. Barr is part of the problem within the GOP, doing more to defend the president than to play neutral arbiter.

“Barr has so far successfully used his position to sell the president’s false narrative to the American people. This will continue if those who have read the report do not start pushing back on his misrepresentations and share the truth,” Mr. Amash wrote in a detailed Twitter thread.

Mr. Barr said not only did Justice Department policy prohibit attempts to charge a sitting president, but he said there was no crime of obstruction of justice over Russia because there was no crime of conspiracy to subvert the election between President Trump and Russia.

Mr. Amash, though, says he sees evidence of obstruction.

In a previous series of tweets last week Mr. Amash laid out a case for impeachment.

“Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt. Other actions were corrupt — and therefore impeachable — because the president took them to serve his own interests,” he wrote.

