MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - The trial is scheduled to begin this week of a man accused of shooting a police officer in northwestern Washington state.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports jury selection is scheduled to start Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court in the trial of 46-year-old Ernesto Rivas.

Rivas has been charged with 11 counts, including attempted murder, in the shooting of Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry in December 2016.

McClaughry survived the gunshot to his head, but he now has limited vision.

According to court documents, McClaughry is expected to testify at trial.

Authorities say about 200 potential jurors have responded to summons to appear in court.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.