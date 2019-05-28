NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a Brooklyn man has been charged in a stabbing attack that left a 71-year-old woman dead and her 87-year-old husband hospitalized.

Police said Tuesday that 55-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was arrested on a murder charge. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available. His relationship with the victims was not immediately clear.

Police say the couple was attacked Saturday night at their Brooklyn home on Garden Street, in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Officers found Maria Rodriguez with multiple stab wounds in her torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband was stabbed in the chest and slashed on his arms.

Residents tell local TV stations that Maria Rodriguez was a kindly woman who fed birds in the neighborhood every morning.

