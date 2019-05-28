BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide investigators have confirmed that a baby girl found dead is the daughter of a missing Northern California man.
A Sheriff’s Department statement says the baby’s body was found late Monday morning in suburban Bellflower.
The department says she was the daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Friday in Bellflower with the 8-month-old baby.
A missing person bulletin issued earlier described Echeverria as suffering from depression and said his family was concerned for his well-being.
Los Angeles County investigators believe the infant died in Sacramento and the investigation is now being handled by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Echeverria has been driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866.
