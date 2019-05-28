The Washington Mystics announced a pregame block party for June 1 prior to the team’s first game at its new home, the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Local acts Be’la Dona, an all-female go-go band, and The Experience Band will perform, and former Mystics Chamique Holdsclaw and Monique Currie will sign autographs for fans. The party also will feature an “NBA 2K” gaming station and traditional basketball contests like knockout.

The block party is free for fans to attend, and food and merchandise will be on sale.

The Mystics will hold the block party outside the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Oak Drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. They tip off against the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m.

The Entertainment and Sports Arena opened in 2018 in Ward 8 as the Wizards’ new practice facility and the new home of the Mystics and the G League Capital City Go-Go, who completed their inaugural season in March.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.