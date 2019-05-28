The Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, issued an apology for a Memorial Day video that implied Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was an “enemy of freedom,” Roll Call reported.

The video was played on the big screen during a Grizzlies home game Monday in Fresno, California. The team did not create the video, but rather found it on YouTube. The Grizzlies claimed they did not properly vet it.

The video plays audio of President Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address. During a portion of the address during which Reagan brings up “the enemies of freedom” and “those who are potential adversaries,” the video shows images of Kim Jong-un, Fidel Castro and Ocasio-Cortez, implying the freshman New York Democrat is on similar footing as the North Korean dictator and the former Cuban president.

The progressive Ocasio-Cortez has attracted many supporters and many critics during her stay in Congress so far.

The Grizzlies released the following statement, in which they called pairing Ocasio-Cortez with Jong-un and Castro “misleading and offensive editing”:

As the first statement did not apologize to Ocasio-Cortez directly, the Grizzlies then wrote a second statement on Twitter saying, “We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

Ocasio-Cortez, known for her prolific social media usage, has not responded to the controversy or the apology as of Monday morning, despite being tagged in the team’s second tweet.

This is the first year the Grizzlies have been affiliated with the Nationals.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.