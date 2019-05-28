DERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a 16-year-old boy has been accused of leading police on a chase and then assaulting two state troopers.
WMUR-TV reports police in Derry said police were pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 93 on Monday that exited and then crashed.
Police said the teen fled into a nearby mobile home park. He allegedly assaulted the troopers as he was taken into custody.
It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.
