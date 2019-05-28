TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - A semi-official news agency in Iran says a wife of an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani has been shot and killed at her home.

Tuesday’s report by the ISNA news agency says Mitra Najafi was killed in northern Tehran. She is the second wife of Mohammad Ali Najafi, a former reformist mayor of Tehran and a Rouhani confidant.

The report did not elaborate. Such gun violence is incredibly rare in Iran, especially in the tony neighborhoods of northern Tehran, home to the country’s political and economic elite.

Najafi resigned as mayor in 2018, after hard-liners criticized him over a video showing he attended a dance performance by young girls at a school show.

Polygamy is legal in Iran, though some criticized Najafi on social media after he married Mitra Najafi.

