Rep. Seth Moulton, a presidential candidate, on Monday condemned President Trump’s “fundamentally unpatriotic” endorsement of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s statement that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is “a low IQ individual.”

“We’ve had some terrible presidents in our history. We’ve had presidents who are immoral, who are backwards, who have terrible policies. We’ve had presidents who are criminals like Richard Nixon. I don’t think we’ve ever had a president who is so fundamentally unpatriotic,” Mr. Moulton, Massachusetts Democrat, said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” show.

“Even Richard Nixon served his country and was proud to do so. This president is much more interested in siding with dictators if it’s good for his ratings. And that’s pretty pathetic for the commander in chief,” he said.

Mr. Trump said during a press conference in Tokyo Monday that he agreed with Mr. Kim’s statement that “Joe Biden is a low IQ individual.”

“I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster, his administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things. Whether it was economy, whether it was military, defense, no matter what it was. They had a lot of problems. So I’m not a fan,” Mr. Trump said later in the press conference.

Mr. Moulton also scolded Mr. Trump saying he was not concerned about North Korea’s recent weapons tests, tweeting they were only “small weapons.”

“When I was a Marine in the First Marine Division, actually serving under General James Mattis, who would, of course, become Trump’s secretary of defense, our division motto was: ‘No better friend, no worse enemy than the United States Marine.’ That should be the motto for the United States of America,” the congressman said.

“It means that we show ultimate resolve to North Korea that we are not going to put up with them firing off missiles. Trump is doing the exact opposite, and it’s why he is so fundamentally unfit to be our commander in chief,” Mr. Moulton said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.