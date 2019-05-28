House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said Tuesday that President Trump seems to be taking election advice from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.



Mr. Hoyer, at the Capitol for a futile attempt to pass a disaster assistance bill amid a 10-day congressional vacation, was asked by a reporter to criticize Mr. Trump for saying former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a “low IQ” — echoing a comment by Mr. Kim.



The Maryland Democrat first said he wouldn’t comment, then did so anyway, suggesting the president was out of bounds with his overseas criticism of Mr. Biden.



“It appears that Mr. Trump Trump has had two major campaign advisers, Mr. Putin in the last election and Kim Jong Un in this election,” Mr. Hoyer said.



Mr. Trump’s determination to keep a good personal relationship with the leaders of two of America’s most committed global adversaries has vexed Democrats and Republicans alike.

