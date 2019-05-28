BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - Trial is underway for a former Penn State fraternity brother accused of deleting security camera footage to frustrate a police investigation into the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing two years ago.
The Centre Daily Times says jurors heard Tuesday from prosecutors who claim 22-year-old Braxton Becker erased the recordings because he knew they would be damaging.
Becker faces misdemeanor charges of evidence tampering, obstruction and hindering apprehension for actions after the night 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, was badly injured in a series of falls.
Becker’s lawyer is raising questions about what investigators saw when they watched Becker retrieve video from a basement closet in the Beta Theta Pi house in February 2017.
