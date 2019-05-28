Cops in Laguna Hills did a “double-take” on Memorial Day after witnessing a bizarre crime that featured a “Donald Trump” mask, body armor, a loaded handgun, an airsoft shotgun and a helmet.

Rory Zimmerman, 56, was arrested and booked on felony vandalism charge for allegedly slashing tires and damaging windshields of at least two vans early Monday, police said.

Deputies came across the suspect during a patrol.

“At around 4 a.m. this morning, deputies were conducting patrol checks of our local businesses near Cabot / Vista Viejo,” Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “They had to do a double take when they saw a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle. In addition to wearing the Trump mask, the suspect had a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft shotgun, and helmet. His vehicle also had white/amber takedown lights affixed to his windshield and fake license plates.”

A representative for the company affected by the vandalism said Mr. Zimmerman once worked for them, KTLA-5 reported.

Business owners want to know if he is responsible for a spate of vandalism in the area.

“It’s really, really scary when someone is running around just breaking stuff,” a local citizen told the station. “I make music in one of these buildings and, you know, I got a lot of stuff that I saved up for in there. If they caught the guy, I’m really glad.”

Mr. Zimmerman’s bail was set at $100,000.

