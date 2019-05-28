CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s only Roman Catholic diocese has released the names of two more priests who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse in the state.

The two priests are accused of committing the abuse while working at the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. One of them previously was accused of abuse in Pennsylvania.

Eight other priests had claims against them in other regions or dioceses but not in West Virginia.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register first reported on the updated list, which the diocese posted on its website last week. The original list was posted in November.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit in March accusing the diocese and former Bishop Michael Bransfield of knowingly employing pedophiles and failing to conduct adequate background checks on camp and school workers.

