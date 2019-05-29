KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - One teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police were called to a home a 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and found a male victim in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Another male teen was found a short time later. Police believe the two shot each other.
An investigation continues.
