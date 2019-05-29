BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Authorities in Argentina say they have detained one of the chief pediatricians at a respected children’s hospital for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.

The Security Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that police detained the 55-year-old doctor Tuesday at the Garrahan children’s hospital in Buenos Aires.

The man’s name has not been disclosed. He is accused of producing and distributing child pornography, including images of 6-month-old babies taken at the hospital.

Officials say the doctor was detained with help from the FBI and authorities in Brazil as part of a joint operation to break up a child pornography ring.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.