By - Associated Press - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Authorities in Argentina say they have detained one of the chief pediatricians at a respected children’s hospital for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.

The Security Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that police detained the 55-year-old doctor Tuesday at the Garrahan children’s hospital in Buenos Aires.

The man’s name has not been disclosed. He is accused of producing and distributing child pornography, including images of 6-month-old babies taken at the hospital.

Officials say the doctor was detained with help from the FBI and authorities in Brazil as part of a joint operation to break up a child pornography ring.

