Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday introduced a sweeping plan to overhaul U.S. immigration policies that would create a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants, halt work on President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall and create a new “community-based” visa category, among other priorities.

Under the plan, Mr. O’Rourke would move to immediately halt work on Mr. Trump’s desired U.S.-Mexico border wall and would not include any wall money in his proposed budgets.

The plan would also create a new visa category where communities and congregations could sponsor visas for refugees, as a supplement to the existing refugee admissions program.

“Under our administration, we will ensure that we advance a new vision of immigration that fully reflects our country’s values and empowers every individual to contribute to the shared greatness of our country,” said Mr. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas.

Much of the plan would require action from Congress, which has tried and failed for years to pass comprehensive immigration bills.

Mr. O’Rourke’s campaign said he wants to remove the threat of deportation for young illegal immigrant “Dreamers” and their parents, along with immigrants in the country under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforcement Departure (DED) policies while a broader legislative solution can be worked out.

The plan would include an “immediate” path to citizenship for Dreamers and beneficiaries of programs like TPS and DED, his campaign said.

Mr. O’Rourke’s campaign also said he would end family separations at the border, and take action to rescind Trump administration policies that tightened requirements for people fleeing their home countries and seeking asylum in the U.S.

His administration would also ensure there are “lawful and humane conditions” at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities, including access to medical treatment, mental health care, social workers and translators, his campaign said.

Mr. O’Rourke’s campaign also said he would issue an executive order to require detention “only for those with criminal backgrounds representing a danger to our communities.”

That doesn’t go quite as far as an immigration proposal from former Obama administration official Julián Castro, who wants to generally decriminalize border crossings. Mr. Castro is the other major 2020 presidential contender who has released a comprehensive immigration platform.

Mr. O’Rourke also wants to eliminate funding for private, for-profit prisons.

After making a splash by losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Texas, Mr. O’Rourke has faded in some recent polling on the 2020 Democratic presidential field. He acknowledged recently that he could do a better job getting his message out to a national audience.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.