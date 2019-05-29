LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas judge has set a competency evaluation for a 44-year-old woman accused of intentionally drowning her 2-year-old daughter in an apartment bathtub.

Court records show that Linette Fay Boedicker was ordered during her preliminary hearing on Tuesday to go before a competency judge June 21 to determine if she understands the murder charge against her.

Boedicker’s court-appointed lawyer, Sarah Hawkins, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

Hawkins has said she’ll challenge police accounts that Boedicker drowned Kiersten Linette Boedicker on May 11 while her husband was at work.

Boedicker also uses the name Warrichaiet.

Police say she called 911 with the child in the bathtub, and officers found the child still in the water.

The Clark County coroner determined the child drowned and ruled the death a homicide.

