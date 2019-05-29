Sen. Cory A. Booker, a 2020 presidential hopeful who had previously been cautious in backing impeachment, said Wednesday that it’s time to begin the process of ousting President Trump after special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement.

“We have one remaining path to ensure justice is served,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “It is our legal and moral obligation to hold those who have committed crimes accountable. It’s clear that the House must begin impeachment proceedings. No one is above the law.”

Rep. Seth Moulton likewise said it’s now time for Congress to act.

“Mueller did his job. Now it’s time to do ours. Impeachment hearings should begin tomorrow,” the Massachusetts Democrat said on Twitter.

In a rare public statement, Mr. Mueller on Wednesday said he was never going to be able to charge Mr. Trump because of a longstanding Justice Department policy that generally prohibits a sitting president from being indicted.

But Mr. Mueller fueled Democrats’ impeachment verve by saying he could not exonerate the president of accusations of obstruction of justice.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris said it would be fair to infer from Mr. Mueller’s statement that absent the DOJ policy, there would have been indictments returned against the president.

She also said it’s a “fair inference” that Mr. Mueller was essentially referring impeachment to Congress.

“The bottom line is … we have got to now let the process start its course around Congress acting on what we know is essentially indictable evidence,” the California Democrat told reporters in South Carolina.

She also said on Twitter: “We need to start impeachment proceedings. It’s our constitutional obligation.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was the first major 2020 contender to explicitly call for impeachment after Mr. Mueller released his report last month, likewise said the statement makes clear that his report is an “impeachment referral” and that Congress should act.

She pointed to Mr. Mueller’s statement that the Justice Department policy prevented him from charging the president with any crimes.

“The Constitution leaves it up to Congress to act — and that’s impeachment,” Ms. Warren said.

Former Obama administration official Julián Castro agreed.

“Mueller made clear this morning that his investigation now lays at the feet of Congress. No one is above the law — Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry,” Mr. Castro said on Twitter.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke said the only way to secure consequences, accountability, and justice is to begin impeachment proceedings.

“As Mueller reiterates there were ‘multiple, systemic efforts to interfere in our election,’ Trump calls it a hoax,” Mr. O’Rourke said on Twitter. “He invited these attacks, obstructed the investigation into them & told Putin there will be no consequences for launching a concerted attack on our political system.”

Some other White House hopefuls, though, acknowledged Mr. Mueller’s comments without explicitly calling for impeachment proceedings to move forward.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said President Trump and Attorney General William Barr “lied” about the Mueller report.

“Robert Mueller made it clear: No exoneration,” Mr. Inslee said on Twitter.

Rep. Eric Swalwell said that Mr. Mueller has “spoken,” that every American should be concerned about what Russia did, and that the president is “an obstructor who committed crimes.”

“We’re not powerless. Our founders gave us a checks & balances system. #Congress,” said Mr. Swalwell, California Democrat.

He said earlier this week that he still believes Mr. Trump colluded with Russia but that he believes in the “rule of law.”

“You only get one shot at this, I want to make sure we get it right,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

