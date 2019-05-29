President Trump called on Alabama Republicans Wednesday to unseat Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in 2020 but added Roy Moore “probably won’t” be able to win a rematch election.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” the president tweeted.

“If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices,” he said.

Mr. Trump was responding to Mr. Moore tweeting Tuesday, “if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

Many users were quick to point out Mr. Moore had already lost against Mr. Jones in the December 2017 special election to fill the seat previously held by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Mr. Moore’s campaign suffered after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from decades prior. He has denied the allegations.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., said it was time for Mr. Moore to “ride off into the sunset”

“You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge,” he tweeted.

