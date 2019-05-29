DEKALB, Miss. (AP) - A man has been hospitalized after his pickup truck was struck by a freight train in eastern Mississippi.

WTOK-TV reports the accident happened Wednesday in rural Kemper County.

Sheriff James Moore says the pickup driver was trying to cross a railroad track and didn’t see the train until it was too late.

Moore says the man’s injuries were not expected to be life-threatening. A helicopter took him to a hospital.

Stop signs are in place at the intersection, but there are no railroad crossing gates

The crash happened five days after a man in another part of Mississippi was injured when his vehicle was hit by a passenger train while he was crossing the tracks.

