Rep. Gerry Connolly speculated Wednesday special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming press conference about the Russia investigation will not “clarify unanswered questions” left by his 400-page report.

“I find it disappointing that this public statement is going to be issued from the Department of Justice. That suggests to me that it’s orchestrated by the attorney general and his people at the Department of Justice and therefore would suggest really narrow confines for Mr. Mueller,” the Virginia Democrat said on CNN’s “Newsroom.”

“Either addressing why he’s not going to appear or does not want to appear in front of a congressional committee or to reaffirm that he didn’t mean that Attorney General Barr had deliberately misled in his four-page summary of a 408-page report,” he said.

Mr. Connolly added he is disappointed Mr. Mueller will not take any questions, saying a statement will not answer the questions Congress has about the investigation

The Justice Department announced Wednesday Mr. Mueller will make a statement at 11 a.m. about the finding of his two years investigation President Trump’s campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

House Democrats have been attempting to have the special counsel testify on his investigation, hoping it will aide their multiple investigations into the president.

CNN reported Mr. Mueller’s team is reluctant to have the special counsel conduct a public testimony because he’s afraid of appearing partisan after two years of staying neutral during his investigation.

