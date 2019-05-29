Democrat Jaime Harrison is set to formally announce he is running for the Senate in South Carolina, where he has set his sights on ousting Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Mr. Harrison served as the first black chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party and more recently as associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Mr. Harrison is hoping to make a little history by becoming the first Democrat to win a statewide race in South Carolina since 2006.

He says Mr. Graham’s repeated defense of President Trump has made him vulnerable, leaving independent and Democratic supporters who have previously backed the incumbent looking for an alternative.

