The iconic British actor John Cleese became a trending social media subject for insisting that London is “not really an English city anymore.”

Accusations of racism promptly followed the “Monty Python” member’s opinion on the changing cultural landscape of London. He made the same comments in 2011.

“Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city anymore,” he told his 5.7 million Twitter followers on Tuesday. “Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation, so there must be some truth in it. I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU.”

Readers accused the actor of racism and bigotry, given the city’s changing demographics.

“Some years ago I said something a bit ignorant and dog-whistly,” writer James Felton tweeted. “I hang out with people who are also a bit ignorant and dog-whistly. So it must be correct.”

“Too many brown people for your taste, John?” added another.

“Man who built career on mocking foreigners turns out to be racist. Who could have possibly seen that coming,” responded a third individual.

Others, like journalist Walker Bragman, responded in disbelief.

“Oh God, not you too,” Mr. Bragman wrote.

Mr. Cleese, 79, now lives in the Caribbean.

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more



Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation



So there must be some truth in it…



I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019



Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.