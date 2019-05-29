Actor John Cusack went on a Twitter bender Wednesday in response to Robert Mueller’s press conference, not merely calling for President Trump’s impeachment but resorting to obscenity in admonishing Congress.

His entire Twitter feed between the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. hours — almost 80 posts — consisted of repeated and often-misspelled demands that Congress “do its job” and of retweets of other liberals’ posts on the Mueller press conference and/or calls for impeachment.

“Congress - its yr f—ing job - do yr job,” he wrote.

Among other things, Mr. Cusack also retweeted a Slate article addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has publicly resisted calls for impeachement from a growing number of rank-and-file lawmakers and progressive activists.

“Robert Mueller was telling Nancy Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings,” he wrote.

Robert Mueller was telling Nancy Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings. https://t.co/4OepFw2c8M — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 29, 2019

