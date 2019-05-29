White House counselor Kellyanne Conway mocked former FBI Director James B. Comey for his new Washington Post op-ed that defended the bureau’s Russia investigation and knocked President Trump for “dumb lies” he’s used to discredit the FBI.

“Methinks he doth protest too much. Sounds like there’s panic in the world of Jim Comey. Who cares what he thinks? We said no collusion for two years, and they couldn’t take us at our word,” Mrs. Conway told Fox News Network’s “Fox & Friends.”

“No collusion. I stood here many times and said that as campaign manager, no collusion, and yet we’re supposed to read Jim Comey in a friendly, favorable news outlet saying no corruption, so let’s find out. Those who said transparency, facts first, accountability, let’s have it now,” she said.

Mrs. Conway also called Mr. Comey a “liar and a leaker” and accused him of inadequately briefing Mr. Trump when he was president-elect before his inauguration. She said she thinks his FBI attempted to “undo the election” of Mr. Trump.

“We have so many inconsistencies and flat-out lies from these known leakers who have lied under oath to Congress and elsewhere that it is worth investigating. I would ask them, what are you so afraid of?” she said.

Mr. Comey’s op-ed comes after Mr. Trump announced Thursday he granted Attorney General William P. Barr the authority to review classified information and directed the intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate” with an investigation into the beginnings of the Russia investigation and whether the president’s 2016 campaign was illegally spied on.

