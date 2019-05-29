Sen. Lindsey Graham signaled Wednesday he is happy that his political rivals want to make his reelection push in South Carolina a referendum on his ties with President Trump.

Responding to the news that Jaime Harrison was running to unseat him, Mr. Graham sent an email to supporters highlighting how the Democrat entered the race mocking his ties to Mr. Trump.

“As one of the strongest supporters of President Trump’s conservative agenda in the Senate, I have become a top 2020 Senate target,” Mr. Graham said.

The South Carolina Republican, once a vocal critic of Mr. Trump in the 2016 presidential race, has since evolved into one of the president’s more reliable allies on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Graham said Democrats are “upset” that he defended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, and that he has helped pave the way for Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“They are hysterical that I support the Trump agenda. And they are unhinged because I won’t give in to their silly demands to ‘resign,’” Mr. Graham said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.