LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 24-year-old man accused of firing a gunshot and causing panic after a fight inside a mall on the Las Vegas Strip says he’ll wait for a private attorney to arrive from Michigan before he seeks bail on multiple felony charges.

Hasean Quinn appeared Wednesday before a Las Vegas judge, a day after his arrest in the Monday evening gunshot at the Fashion Show mall.

The name of the attorney wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities said no one was injured, but the Memorial Day gunfire prompted a mall evacuation and heavy police response in a tourist area home to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in 2017.

Quinn faces 15 criminal charges, including 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon for what the judge says were the number of people nearby when the shot was fired.

