DEERFIELD, N.Y. (AP) - A man faces an illegal weapon charge after police say he shot two people dead while they were breaking into his home in upstate New York.

State police say 64-year-old Ronald Stolarczyk (stuh-LAR-sik) used an illegal handgun to shoot 57-year-old Patricia Talerico and her nephew, 27-year-old Nicholas Talerico, Tuesday afternoon at a house in the Oneida County town of Deerfield.

Stolarczyk is in jail after being arraigned. His lawyer Mark Wolber says Stolarczyk shot the intruders with his late father’s revolver because he feared for his life. Wolber says Stolarczyk lives alone and told the pair to stop when they were about to enter his kitchen.

State police say they’re investigating whether items at Nicholas Talerico’s apartment in Utica had been reported stolen. Items include bikes, video games and guns.

