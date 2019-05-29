TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A 29-year-old man is jailed and accused of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with a weekend shooting in Topeka, Kansas.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Kristoffer Lee Klesath of Topeka was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the Saturday shooting death of 34-year-old Darton A. Fields II of Topeka. No bond has been set and it isn’t immediately clear if Klesath has an attorney.
Fields was killed near a liquor store. Bystanders tried unsuccessfully to save him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Topeka has recorded four homicides this year.
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.