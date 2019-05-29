Rep. Maxine Waters criticized President Trump Tuesday for endorsing a statement over the weekend by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is “a low-IQ” individual and dismissed worries about the rogue regime’s recent weapons tests.

“Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor! How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism,” the California Democrat tweeted.

“America’s disgraceful president is totally out of control! He is now supporting murderous dictator Kim Jong-Un who is testing ballistic missiles and threatening the United States. Does Trump’s desire to be a dictator supercede the security of his own country,” she said.

“Low life Trump - lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator - should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office,” she said.

Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign responded to Mr. Trump’s comments, saying it was “beneath the dignity of this office.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself and it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong-Un,” the spokeswoman said.

