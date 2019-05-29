METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Police say a Mississippi resident is charged with vehicular homicide after a man was killed while walking next to a highway in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say in a news release that 24-year-old Khalil Brice of Natchez, Mississippi, is charged in the death of 67-year-old Ricky Lee of Metairie.

Lee was struck Monday night near U.S. Highway 61 in Metairie. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Police did not say whether Brice is represented by an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.