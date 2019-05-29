House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tamped down on growing demands for impeachment Wednesday, saying most Democrats want to keep investigating but aren’t yet backing the ouster of President Trump.

The top-ranking Democrat acknowledged the faction of her members — 38 by her count — that want impeachment, and she said it’s still an option. But she said the press “makes more of a fuss” over the impeachment side than their numbers warrant.

“Many constituents want to impeach the president, but we want to do what is right, and what gets results,” she said at the Commonwealth Club of California.

Mrs. Pelosi said that “nothing is off the table,” but again repeated her base line standard, which is that before Democrats pursue impeachment, the case must be so overwhelming that even Republicans in the Senate would go along.

While the House can impeach a president with a majority vote, removing him requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

The impeachment forces got new ammunition Wednesday from special counsel Robert Mueller, who said he couldn’t clear the president of wrongdoing.

Mrs. Pelosi, though, said Democrats are making headway in getting information without resorting to impeachment.

She touted three separate court decisions last week that she said bolstered Democrats’ case for accountability.

“The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement following Mr. Mueller’s press conference.

