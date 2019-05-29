GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Investigators are recommending criminal charges against a driver accused of killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene in Grand Forks.
State prosecutors are considering charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving with a revoked license against a 40-year-old man.
That driver is accused of fatally striking 65-year-old David Hagen April 8. He was found lying on the road with a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
