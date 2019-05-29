Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he could not exonerate President Trump of criminal wrongdoing but that his investigation did not determine whether the president committed a crime because it would not have been able to charge him.

Mr. Mueller, in a surprise nine-minute public statement at the department’s headquarters in Washington, said it would be “unfair” to accuse the president of a crime when there could be no resolution in the criminal justice system. He said it was was Justice Department policy not to charge a sitting president, and his office accepted that limitation on its work.

“The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” he said.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mr. Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

And the special counsel, a former FBI chief, said he’ll resist attempts to make him testify to Congress or to deliver more public statements, saying his more than 400-page report speaks for itself.

“I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation,” he said.

He also said the probe is done, he is shutting down the special counsel’s office, and will resign from the Justice Department.

At the White House, Mr. Trump said the statement doesn’t change anything.

“There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you,” the president said via Twitter.

But on Capitol Hill, key Democrats said Mr. Mueller’s report paves the path to begin an impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the man who’d lead impeachment, said “crimes” were committed.

“Given that special counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the president, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so,” the New York Democrat said.

Mr. Mueller delivered his statement as Mr. Barr was out of town, en route to Alaska for a previously planned speech.

But his statement did stand in contrast with what Mr. Barr had said about the reasoning.

Rather than outright exonerate the president and his team of conspiracy with Russia to undermine the 2016 election, Mr. Mueller said his office found “insufficient evidence” to support that accusation.

And where Mr. Barr had said there were multiple reasons not to charge the president with obstruction of justice, including Justice Department guidelines that a sitting president cannot be indicted, Mr. Mueller pointed to that department policy as the reason.

He described the policy in detail, saying they decided “we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime.”

The debate over whether a sitting president can be charged with a crime is somewhat murky. Both the Constitution and the Supreme Court are silent on the issue, leaving the Justice Department guidelines as the only instruction.

Some have questioned the Justice Department policy, which was adopted by the Office of Legal Counsel in 1973 in the midst of the Watergate scandal. The DOJ affirmed the policy in 2000 in the wake of Judge Kenneth W. Starr’s investigation into President Bill Clinton.

The memo states the indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president would “constitutionally undermine” a president’s ability to perform its job.

But the memo is only a guideline and legal experts have suggested Mr. Mueller could do an end around because there is no provision in the Constitution protecting the president from indictment.

Danielle Brian, executive director of the open government group Project On Government Oversight, said the OLC opinion is “not the final word” on whether a sitting president can be indicted.

“As legal counsel to the executive, OLC is naturally biased in favor of helping its client achieve its goals through legal analysis,” she said. “Congress should investigate the legal presumption laid out by the OLC opinion that the president is above the law, especially in obstruction cases that involve their administration.”

Mr. Barr has defended his handling of the special counsel’s findings in testimony earlier this month before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He told lawmakers he consulted with Justice Department attorneys before deciding obstruction charges were unwarranted.

Democrats challenged that assertion, accusing him of lying and misrepresenting the special counsel’s findings.

The statement comes as congressional Democrats have been desperate to have Mr. Mueller testify publicly, convinced he will fuel their push for more investigations and perhaps impeachment of the president.

Wednesday’s press conference was Mr. Mueller’s first public remarks on the Russia election meddling probe since being appointed nearly two years ago. He stood alone, in contrast to Mr. Barr’s press conference announcing the Mueller report’s release where the attorney general was flanked by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O’Callaghan.

Mr. Mueller also recounted his findings, saying Russia launched a “concerted” effort to meddle in the 2016 election.

“There were multiple systematic efforts to interfere in our election and that allegation deserves the attention of every American,” he said.

He said Russian intelligence officers used “sophisticated” means to hack into computers used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and timed the release to do maximum damage to her candidacy.

Much of those allegations have already appeared in two indictments lodged by Mueller’s team. Last year, he filed two separate indictments charging 25 Russian intelligence officers and three companies with election interference. The defendants are in Russia and will likely never see a U.S. courtroom.





