Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement Wednesday morning to talk about his findings from the investigation into the 2016 election.

The appearance will be the country’s first close look at the man who spent nearly two years probing President Trump, the 2016 campaign and Russian interference.

He concluded that there was no conspiracy between the campaign and Russia, but said Mr. Trump did take actions that could be interpreted as obstruction of justice in his efforts to stymy the probe.

