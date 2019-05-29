Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement Wednesday morning to talk about his findings from the investigation into the 2016 election.

The 11 a.m. appearance will be the country’s first close look at the man who spent nearly two years probing President Trump, the 2016 campaign and Russian interference.

He concluded that there was no conspiracy between the campaign and Russia, but said Mr. Trump did take actions that could be interpreted as obstruction of justice in his efforts to stymy the probe.

The White House said it was “notified” on Tuesday that Mr. Mueller might make a statement.

Congressional Democrats have been desperate to have Mr. Mueller testify publicly, convinced he will fuel their push for more investigations and perhaps impeachment of the president.

He has reportedly been resistant, fearing becoming a political ping-pong ball to be batted back and forth between the warring parties on Capitol Hill.

