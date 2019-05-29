BOSTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and Democratic primary challenger Shannon Liss-Riordan are staking out different stances on impeachment following a public statement by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Liss-Riordan, a workers’ rights lawyer, tweeted Wednesday that impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump should begin immediately and called on Congress to act.

Markey was more cautious, saying Trump seems to want to set the table for his own impeachment by blocking U.S. House oversight efforts. The Massachusetts Democrat stopped short of calling for impeachment.

Mueller on Wednesday said he was legally barred from charging Trump with a crime but said his Russia report did not exonerate the president. If he could have cleared Trump of obstruction of justice Mueller said he “would have said so.”

Markey is seeking a second term next year.

