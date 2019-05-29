By - Associated Press - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Officers are investigating a shooting in downtown Milwaukee near the Milwaukee Area Technical College and police headquarters.

Authorities say a male victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was taken to the hospital. Police a woman is in custody and a firearm has been recovered.

Investigators are still on the scene.

