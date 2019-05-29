OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on three people found dead at a Northern California home (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say a man shot his wife and 8-year-old son to death before killing himself at a Northern California home.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the bodies Tuesday night in Oroville after receiving a call from the woman’s brother who said he hadn’t seen her in more than a week.

The man told authorities there was a smell coming from the sister’s home.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators determined that a domestic dispute within the past two weeks led 32-year-old Francesco Milone to shoot 30-year-old Kaela Steele and their son, Franklin Milone, before taking his own life.

