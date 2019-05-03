Consistent government figures reveal a robust economy and good news on the employment front. The mood in America is just as positive, according to a new Gallup poll.

“At the start of 2019, Americans’ optimism about their personal finances reached levels not seen in more than 16 years, as 69% expected they would be financially better off in a year,” reported Megan Brenan, an analyst for the pollster.

“The public’s confidence in their own financial stability is strong,” she said, also noting that the trend works in President Trump’s favor as the 2020 election approaches.

Among the pollster’s findings:

• 66% of Americans say they have enough money to “live comfortably.”

• 57% say their personal financial situation is “getting better.”

• 56% say their personal financial situation is “excellent or good.”

• 56% say they are “saving money.”

Regarding everyday expenses, only 10% say they are very worried about paying credit card debt while 16% have notable concerns about their housing costs. The greatest worry was having enough money for unexpected health costs — 30% worry — or retirement, a worry for 27%.

