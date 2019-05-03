LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is still waiting for Roman Catholic officials to turn over sexual abuse records ordered in sweeping subpoenas about two months ago.

The Archdiocese of Omaha and several church attorneys say the only documents that haven’t been released include psychiatric evaluations of alleged perpetrators, medical records and confidential settlement agreements.

The archdiocese’s attorney, Patrick Flood, told a Lincoln judge Thursday that they couldn’t release the records without a court order.

The state Attorney General’s Office issued the subpoenas in February to more than 400 Catholic churches and institutions.

Flood says the demand to release documents dating back decades in just three days was “a ridiculous request.”

Assistant Attorney General Ryan Post says it’s disappointing that some view their investigation into child abuse as government overreach.

