Friday, May 3, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A construction worker has died after a fall from scaffolding at a home in Providence.

Police say the man, identified as 46-year-old James Fereira, of East Providence, was working at the home when he apparently tripped on boards and fell to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

