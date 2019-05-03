PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A construction worker has died after a fall from scaffolding at a home in Providence.
Police say the man, identified as 46-year-old James Fereira, of East Providence, was working at the home when he apparently tripped on boards and fell to the ground.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
