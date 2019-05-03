VERNON, N.J. (AP) - A judge has upheld the jury convictions of a doctor accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a northern New Jersey resort.

Samuel Caruthers was convicted last month of child endangerment and other counts. But a Sussex County jury also acquitted him of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

The doctor’s lawyer argued the jury verdict was “contradictory.” But a judge disagreed in a ruling issued Thursday.

Authorities have said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole in February 2016. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.

The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.

